71º

LIVE

Local News

Homeowner killed in house fire in west Bexar County identified

Victim identified as Jimmy Anthony Dehoyos, 47

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Fire, West Bexar County
One person died in a house fire in the 9800 block of Misty Plain Drive in west Bexar County. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died in a house fire on Wednesday morning in west Bexar County has been identified.

Bexar County officials on Friday said the victim was identified as Jimmy Anthony Dehoyos, 47.

Dehoyos owned a home in the 9800 block of Misty Plain Drive that caught fire around 6:50 a.m. — but officials said he wasn’t found during firefighters’ initial search of the home.

It wasn’t until a second search that Dehoyos was found in the home.

Neighbors told KSAT 12 News that the victim collected a lot of objects, and officials said that may have made it more difficult for the firefighters to make the discovery initially.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Max Massey is the GMSA weekend anchor and a general assignments reporter. Max has been live at some of the biggest national stories out of Texas in recent years, including the Sutherland Springs shooting, Hurricane Harvey and the manhunt for the Austin bomber. Outside of work, Max follows politics and sports, especially Penn State, his alma mater.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

email