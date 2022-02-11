Homeowner killed in house fire in west Bexar County identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died in a house fire on Wednesday morning in west Bexar County has been identified.
Bexar County officials on Friday said the victim was identified as Jimmy Anthony Dehoyos, 47.
Dehoyos owned a home in the 9800 block of Misty Plain Drive that caught fire around 6:50 a.m. — but officials said he wasn’t found during firefighters’ initial search of the home.
It wasn’t until a second search that Dehoyos was found in the home.
Neighbors told KSAT 12 News that the victim collected a lot of objects, and officials said that may have made it more difficult for the firefighters to make the discovery initially.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.