Mom cut by knife while trying to break up fight between her 2 adult sons, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A mother trying to break up a fight between her two adult sons outside their apartment was cut on the hand during the altercation, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in 1000 block of West Mistletoe Avenue, not far from Interstate 10 and Blanco Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the two men, one in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were fighting in front of their mom when one of them pulled out a knife. That’s when, police say, the mom tried to intervene, but she was sliced once in the hand.

The man who used the knife ultimately fled, but he was detained by officers a few blocks away, police said. The mother was treated on scene by EMS crews.

SAPD said the are now trying to determine who exactly started the fight and what, if any charges will be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.