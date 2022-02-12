54º

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 82-year-old man

Raul Gonzalez Robles was last seen in the central San Antonio area

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Raul Gonzalez Robles was reported missing Thursday by his family, according to BCSO (KSAT/Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 82-year-old man who was last seen Jan. 21.

Deputies said Raul Gonzalez Robles was reported missing by his family on Thursday.

He was last seen in the central San Antonio area but could possibly be in Piedras Negras, Mexico.

Robles is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information on Robles’ whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call at 210-335-6000.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

