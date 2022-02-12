Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 82-year-old man

Raul Gonzalez Robles was reported missing Thursday by his family, according to BCSO

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 82-year-old man who was last seen Jan. 21.

Deputies said Raul Gonzalez Robles was reported missing by his family on Thursday.

He was last seen in the central San Antonio area but could possibly be in Piedras Negras, Mexico.

Robles is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information on Robles’ whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call at 210-335-6000.

