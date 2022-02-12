Driver arrested on DWI charge after striking man with vehicle, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One driver is injured and another is in custody on a DWI charge following a crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of N Loop 1604 E Access Road.

Police said a 25-year-old man was driving a black GMC Yukon heading eastbound on the 1604 access road when its right tire went flat. The man then pulled over his vehicle in the left lane, just past the crest of a hill.

The man was standing outside of his vehicle, preparing to change the tire in the darkened area, which had no lighting, when a Chevrolet Malibu crested the hill and struck the man and the Yukon, police said.

EMS transported the man to University Hospital with significant injuries.

The driver of the Malibu was found to be intoxicated and was booked for a DWI, according to SAPD. The investigation continues.

