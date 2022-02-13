57º

Local News

Man in critical condition after being struck by sword during argument on NW Side, SAPD says

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 200 block of W Broadview Drive.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Crime, SAPD, police, Northwest Side
Man struck by a sword on the Northwest Side overnight, according to SAPD. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a sword during an argument on the Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of W Broadview Drive.

Police said they received a call from a man who said he had “hit a person with a sword.” When officers arrived, they found another man who had a severe laceration to his neck. The sword was found nearby.

The man was taken to University Hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

The suspect told officers on the scene that he had cut the man with a sword after an argument and altercation. The man was later booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, SAPD said.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email