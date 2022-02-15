Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing on exit ramp of Loop 410

A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital after crashing on an exit ramp of Loop 410 early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on a ramp from Loop 410 to Interstate 35, near Walzem Road.

According to police, the motorcyclist said he doesn’t exactly know how the crash happened, and it’s currently unclear as to whether he was hit by a vehicle or simply lost control of his bike.

The man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The exit ramp was closed as emergency crews worked at the scene. It has since reopened.

