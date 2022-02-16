2nd suspect arrested in murder of woman whose body was dumped north of dowtown, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Police arrested a second person in connection with a murder in which officers say a man shot and killed a woman before dumping her along a street north of downtown San Antonio last month.

San Antonio police said Felix Jesus Hernandez, 31, killed Victoria Stampley, 42, just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the 200 block of Post Avenue, not far from Broadway and Brackenridge Park. Officers say he was with 27-year-old Stacy Mae Lynn Page in her vehicle.

A 911 caller reported the shooting, but at the time, officers only found shell casings in the roadway, an arrest warrant affidavit states. A witness also told officers that they heard people arguing and saw a man and woman standing near a red car.

Hours later, a passerby discovered Stampley’s body down the street. Police said it appeared that her body was dumped there.

Investigators found a cell phone in her jacket pocket and used records to track her prior whereabouts.

Police said she left a bar on the St. Mary’s Strip alone at 2 a.m. Her GPS had her on Post Avenue at the time of the shooting, but after that, the phone was tracked to several locations.

An investigator went to one of those locations and found the suspect vehicle, and officers later interviewed Hernandez and Page.

Felix Jesus Hernandez, 31, has been charged with murder, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

The affidavit states that police identified Hernandez as the shooter. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, records show.

Page was arrested Friday after officers viewed surveillance video of the car wash the two visited the day of the shooting, the affidavit stated. Police said she was seen cleaning out the vehicle after dumping out Stampley’s body while Hernandez watched.

The affidavit states the surveillance video showed Page did not seem to be under distress and appeared to give Hernandez orders on what to do.

Officers said Page did not attempt to save Stampley’s life nor report the crime. She was also charged with murder, the affidavit stated.

