BCSO raids illegal gambling operation ‘hiding in plain sight,’ sheriff says

Bexar County deputies found 8-liners, firearms, cash, stolen cars and narcotics at a South Side property that was listed as an auto service business.

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a South Side gambling operation while executing a search warrant on Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Though the property in the 15100 block of Southwest Loop 410 was listed as an auto service business, Salazar said deputies found dozens of eight-liner machines, roughly a dozen firearms, cash, stolen cars and narcotics.

“Hiding in plain sight is what these folks are doing,” Salazar said.

Five people were taken into custody during the raid, Salazar said, including the suspected gambling operators. Two of them had active warrants — one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and another for misdemeanor charges, the sheriff said.

“At the very least, these folks are preying upon the community,” Salazar said. “But on the higher end, they’re attracting organized crime.”

The suspected gambling operators are likely to be charged with keeping a gambling place, and they could face additional charges as deputies continue their investigation.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on illegal gambling operations to call 210-335-GANG.

