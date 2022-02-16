Women accused of robbing man, firing handgun outside South Side laundromat

Two women are accused of robbing a man on Jan. 14, 2022, in the 1500 block of W. Southcross.

SAN ANTONIO – Two women allegedly stole items from a man at a South Side laundromat and opened fire as they drove off, San Antonio police said.

SAPD and Crime Stoppers are searching for the women involved in the robbery, which happened on Jan. 14 outside a Kwik Wash in the 1500 block of W. Southcross.

Authorities said a man met with the women in the parking lot to sell some items. The women appeared to be interested in buying the items and so he handed them to the women.

That’s when the women refused to return the items and drove off in a blue sedan. Authorities said at least one of the women showed and fired a handgun.

Anyone who knows their identities is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

