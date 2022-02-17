Driver unharmed after vehicle catches fire on access road of Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – A driver managed to escape serious injury after his vehicle caught fire early Thursday morning.

The fire occurred just after 2 a.m. in front of Park North Plaza, not far from Blanco Road and Loop 410 on the city’s North Side.

A male driver said he was traveling on the access road of NW Loop 410 when he heard loud pops and saw an orange glow from beneath his windshield wipers. That’s when, the driver said, he pulled into the parking lot to inspect the vehicle.

The man said he got his things out of the car just before an explosion. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the fire, authorities said.

The San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

No injuries were reported.