Man charged with shooting girlfriend during argument at West Side apartment, police say

Israel Moreno, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument at a West Side apartment complex, records show.

Israel Moreno, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Feb. 5 incident in the 5100 block of West Commerce St., according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

Officers arrived at the apartment to find the victim, 18, shot in the abdomen, police said in an arrest warrant affidavit. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

She was screaming in pain and was unable to give officers a statement, the affidavit states, but witnesses said she had an argument with Moreno before shots were fired.

Another witness said they saw the man leaving the apartment after gunshots rang out.

Ad

Records show Moreno was arrested Wednesday night. His bond is set at $80,000.

Read also: