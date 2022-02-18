Suspicious fire at Northeast Side commercial facility prompts heavy response, SAFD says

The fire was reported in the 12500 block of O’Connor Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are working to extinguish a suspicious fire at a commercial facility on the Northeast Side, San Antonio Fire Department officials said.

The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of O’Connor Road.

SAFD said the location of the fire was in a series of metal buildings that are connected. No one was inside.

Crews had to call a second alarm due to the size of the area they were trying to extinguish and attacked the fire using ladder trucks.

SAFD said it was a challenge to get water to the location since it was far from the road.

At one point, the fire posed a danger to surrounding neighborhoods, but firefighters were able to mitigate the danger, SAFD said. They are still working to put out hotspots.

Officials with SAFD said police were speaking with someone with possible information about the suspicious fire.

No injuries were reported.

