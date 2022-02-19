Man arrested after driving pickup truck into his in-laws’ West Side home, police say

A man made good on his threat to his in-laws and now he has pending charges from San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of N. Navidad Street, on the city’s West Side.

Police said the man was angry with his in-laws and he made threats that he would drive his pickup truck through their home. It wasn’t long before he followed through.

When he arrived at their home, authorities said he drove through their fence and crashed right into their home. The man then got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene.

Police arrested him shortly after the incident, just a few blocks down the road.

No injuries were reported but the damage from the crash was significant. Officials had to brace the structure from collapsing due to the impact.

The man has pending charges at this time.

