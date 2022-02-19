Woman injured after suspected drunk driver crashes into parked car on NW Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of her vehicle while she was parked on the side of a Northwest Side road overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the 12800 block of I-10 E around 2:05 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a woman appeared to have some mechanical damage to her car, so she stopped on the side of the road to investigate.

As she was looking at the damage, a man crashed his car into the back of her vehicle. This caused the woman’s car to push into her, according to police.

She was taken to Baptist Medical Center by EMS with facial trauma and possible fractures, officers said.

Police found open containers in the man’s car and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI. He is facing intoxication assault charges.

More on KSAT: