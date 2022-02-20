Child who was accidentally shot has made a full recovery. Her family credits their neighbor.

SAN ANTONIO – An 11-year-old girl was accidentally shot at the Canlen West Apartments on Jan. 30th. Police said the girl and and an 8-year-old boy were playing in the courtyard when they stumbled across a stashed gun.

The young girl has since made a full recovery. She and her family credit their neighbor Tiffany Moore for that.

Moore spoke with us and recalled the day of the shooting, saying she went from relaxing to lifesaving mode as soon as she heard the screams.

“I ran down the steps and said, ‘I’m a registered nurse. I’m a certified nurse, I can help you.’ I took her shirt off, I took my shirt off to stop the bleeding and it was a through and through shot, which gracefully God was protecting her,” Moore said.

Moore was able to keep pressure on the wound until the ambulance arrived. She said luckily the bleeding stopped before the girl even made it to the hospital.

The girl and her family didn’t want to speak but did let Moore speak. Moore explained she and the family had never spoken before even though they lived just a few doors apart.

Now after the shooting, they have a bond that can’t be broken. The family even wrote Moore a thank you card but made it clear that words can not describe what she means to them.

“I said, ‘are you happy now?’ She said, ‘I’m blessed’ and that’s all that warms my heart,” said Moore as she recalled talking to the 11-year-old once she was fully healed.

As for the stashed gun, police have not connected it to any person or crime yet.

