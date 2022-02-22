SAPD: Argument between adult sisters ends in cutting, arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between adult sisters ended with one person wounded and another person in custody early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of NW Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and Phil Hardberger Park.

According to police, the two women in their 40s had an argument and one of them during the altercation cut the other.

The injured woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital, with a non life-threatening wound. She was also to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, police said.

Police said the other sister involved was taken into custody and is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Her name has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD did not say exactly what the argument was about. The investigation is ongoing, police said.