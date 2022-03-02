69º

WATCH: Preview Fiesta 2022 plans, parties and parades at media day event

Fiesta is March 31 through April 10

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s already March, which means Fiesta is fast approaching.

On Wednesday, the Fiesta commission hosted a media day for organizers to discuss what’s new for Fiesta and speak about this year’s plans.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Fiesta and military officials were also at the event.

Fiesta runs from March 31 through April 10.

This will be the first time during the pandemic that Fiesta will go on at its usual time frame. Last year, it took place in June, and in 2020, it was canceled entirely.

One major thing that will change is the route for the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

The route will no longer head down Broadway due to continued construction. Instead, it will start on Main Street by San Antonio College.

