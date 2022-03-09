San Antonio man sentenced for stealing mail and cashing fraudulent checks

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 30 months in prison after he broke into mailboxes, stole mail and cashed fraudulent checks, federal authorities said.

Zachary Wayne Crowell, 35, learned his sentence on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In addition to prison, he was also ordered to pay $39,743.62 in restitution.

He initially pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on May 18.

Federal authorities said he was part of a group that broke into mailboxes to steal checks, credit cards, identification documents, bank statements and other financial information.

Crowell and his codefendant Brandon James Waggoner “washed” the checks to remove the original payee’s name so they could deposit the checks into their own accounts, the release states. They then removed the funds from their bank accounts before the checks were returned as fraudulent.

Ad

Authorities said Crowell used some of the stolen money to illegally buy guns in other people’s names.

“Mailbox break-ins and postal theft are serious crimes that can create havoc as they often lead to further affronts such as fraud, financial loss and identity theft, as happened here,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in the release. “It is striking that Zachary Crowell illegally purchased guns as a result of breaking into mailboxes in this case. We will continue to work closely with our partners to investigate and prosecute these matters to the fullest extent of federal law.”

Last month, Waggoner was sentenced to prison, received a five-year supervised release and was ordered to pay $4,992 in restitution.

Crowell will have to complete five years of supervised release after serving his sentence.

Read also: