75º

LIVE

Local News

Bexar County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with cancer

Deputy Carlos Sifuentes, 59, passed away Wednesday, was 14-year veteran of BCSO

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, San Antonio
Pictured is Deputy Carlos Sifuentes, 59. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy died this week after battling cancer, the sheriff’s office confirmed on social media.

Deputy Carlos Sifuentes, 59, passed away Wednesday, March 16. He spent 14 years with the sheriff’s office and was assigned to the detention bureau.

“Deputy Sifuentes was loved and respected by his family in blue and will greatly be missed,” BCSO said in a statement.

Visitation and funeral arrangements for Sifuentes are pending.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Carlos Sifuentes who lost his battle to cancer on...

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email