Bexar County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with cancer

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy died this week after battling cancer, the sheriff’s office confirmed on social media.

Deputy Carlos Sifuentes, 59, passed away Wednesday, March 16. He spent 14 years with the sheriff’s office and was assigned to the detention bureau.

“Deputy Sifuentes was loved and respected by his family in blue and will greatly be missed,” BCSO said in a statement.

Visitation and funeral arrangements for Sifuentes are pending.