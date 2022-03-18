14-year-old boy injured in South Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – *Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story indicated that a suspect died. That information was initially provided by SAPD, but was determined to be incorrect. SAPD later said a suspect had not been identified in this shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after being shot outside a South Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called to the shooting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Mayfield, near South Zarzamora Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot to his lower extremity. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and his condition is unknown.

Details about the shooting, including what led to it, are unknown at this time. Police said witnesses were not cooperating with police on Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: