Man who showed up at San Antonio hospital with gunshot wound dies, BCSO says

Shooting occurred on city’s Southwest Side

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Bexar County investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a man who died of a gunshot wound on Sunday. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a man who died of a gunshot wound on Sunday.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, three witnesses drove the man, 20, to University Hospital, where he later died around 5:40 a.m. He has not yet been identified.

Deputies learned that the shooting occurred on the Southwest Side in the 12400 block of Briggs Road and likely stemmed from a gathering.

Over 16 shell casings from a shotgun and a pistol were found at the scene. Authorities are still working to determine if there was gunfire exchange between the suspect and the injured man.

Investigators are gathering statements from witnesses and the search for the suspect is ongoing. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.

