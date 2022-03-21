Resident displaced after fire at apartment complex north of downtown, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at an apartment complex north of downtown left one resident displaced and one apartment heavily damaged, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The call came in around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of W. Jones Avenue.

Over 30 SAFD units were initially dispatched to the scene and all of the complex residents had to evacuate the building as crews battled the flames.

The fire started on an exterior wall of the apartment complex before the flames traveled up to the third floor, according to fire officials.

All residents were forced to evacuate and a short time later, fire crews were able to get control and extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

One resident is displaced and SAFD said it is working with apartment complex management to help relocate them. If they are unable, fire officials said the Red Cross will step in.

Firefighters have since given the all clear and residents can now return to their units. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.