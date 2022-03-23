KSAT offering exclusive Fiesta tickets for Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades

SAN ANTONIO – The famous Fiesta parades are back this year and KSAT viewers can get tickets to exclusive viewing parties.

You can celebrate Fiesta and watch the Battle of Flowers or Fiesta Flambeau parades in a private area at Crockett Park along with some KSAT journalists.

The Battle of Flowers parade party will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 8. Tickets are available here and start at $34.99 each.

The Fiesta Flambeau parade party will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. on April 9. Tickets are available here and start at $34.99. General admission seating is still available but reserved seating is sold out.

Fiesta Flambeau parade

Tickets to the events include easy access to the parade route, chair seating at a grandstand or street level, food from Naco 210, non-alcoholic beverages, private restrooms and more.

Ad

KSAT anchors and reporters will be on hand to mingle with partygoers and ticketholders will get a chance to score some KSAT swag and freebies from sponsors.

A cash bar will also be available at the event.

If you want early access to future KSAT events, become a KSAT Insider for free.

Can’t make it in person? KSAT will be airing the following Fiesta events live on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and on KSAT.com:

Fiesta Fiesta from Hemisfair - 8-10 p.m. on March 31 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Texas Cavaliers River Parade - 7-9 p.m. on April 4 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

“SA Live” River Parade Afterparty - 9-10 p.m. — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium — livestreamed on at Alamo Stadium — livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus at 7 p.m. on April 7

Battle of Flowers Parade - 9 a.m.-noon on April 8 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

King William Fair Parade - 9 a.m. on April 9 — livestreamed on - 9 a.m. on April 9 — livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus

Battle of Flowers Band Festival - 2 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party - 6 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade - 7-10 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Related: Fiesta is back! View the Fiesta 2022 event schedule, day-by-day