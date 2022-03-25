Teen accused of child sex crime on the run, last seen in West Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A teen accused of a child sex crime is on the run and Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Gedrys Jair Herrera Rivera, 18, is wanted for indecency with a child-contact, a second-degree felony. Deputies said in February of this year, he inappropriately touched a juvenile at a home in west Bexar County.

Despite numerous attempts to track down Rivera, deputies said they haven’t been able to find him and have reason to believe he may be trying to flee the country.

Anyone with more information on Rivera’s whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000, or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.