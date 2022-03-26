90º

Man killed in crash involving SUV that evaded officers on I-35 identified

Another man was killed in the crash and four others were injured

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

SAPD at an accident on I-35 north at Walters Street on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a crash after trying to evade San Antonio police on Interstate 35 has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Juan Flores, 42, died from multiple force injuries, according to the ME.

Another man died in the crash and four others were injured. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The crash happened at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, causing authorities to close the northbound lanes of I-35 for several hours.

An SAPD officer on patrol saw an SUV driving erratically and followed the vehicle, trying to make a traffic stop.

The driver of the SUV sped away and tried to enter the highway but struck a metal barrier. The SUV then flipped and Flores and another man were ejected from the SUV. Both died at the scene, police said.

Four other men in the vehicle were injured and taken to an area hospital. At last check, two of them were in critical condition and two in serious condition.

Another man who was not hospitalized was detained at the scene. At this time, it is unclear who was driving the SUV.

