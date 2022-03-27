Man in critical condition after downtown shooting overnight, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in a car downtown overnight, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Commerce Street around 2:22 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, they found a crashed vehicle and an unconscious man inside with a gunshot wound to his torso.
The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and is in critical condition, officers said.
Witnesses told police that the shooting happened at a different location.
Based on the witness’s information, the shooting happened at a Via Transit Ride Center in the 500 block of Crockett, officers said.
Police were able to locate a crime scene at the location.
Officers said a disturbance had occurred and as people were leaving, a suspect fired several gunshots at the man’s car, striking the man.
The investigation is ongoing.