Man in critical condition after downtown shooting overnight, SAPD says

Police found a man with a gunshot wound, unconscious, in a crashed car

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

A man is in critical condition after a shooting downtown overnight, SAPD says. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in a car downtown overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Commerce Street around 2:22 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a crashed vehicle and an unconscious man inside with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and is in critical condition, officers said.

Witnesses told police that the shooting happened at a different location.

Based on the witness’s information, the shooting happened at a Via Transit Ride Center in the 500 block of Crockett, officers said.

Police were able to locate a crime scene at the location.

Officers said a disturbance had occurred and as people were leaving, a suspect fired several gunshots at the man’s car, striking the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

