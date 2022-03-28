74º

Man, 33, critically wounded in shooting at East Side gas station

Victim was waiting for help with flat tire, police

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Man shot while waiting for roadside assistance at East Side gas station, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – It seems that things went from bad to worse for a man at an East Side gas station late Sunday night.

San Antonio police say the 33-year-old originally went to the business to wait for roadside assistance to help with a flat tire.

However, he ended up critically wounded as the result of a bizarre shooting.

Police say the victim and a woman had been sitting in their car in the parking lot of a Valero gas station, located in the 300 block of S. WW White Road.

They say another car drove up after 11:30 p.m. and someone got out.

Police say the victim then walked toward that person and was shot, suffering wounds in his chest and shoulder.

He was in critical condition as he left for a hospital in an ambulance, police said.

The person who shot him drove away.

After the shooting, police say, the victim and woman were able to drive a few doors down to a Subway sandwich shop and call for help.

The woman was not injured but was visibly shaken.

Police have not released a description of the shooter.

