San Antonio man sentenced for preparing $273K in false tax returns

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced Wednesday to five years of home confinement and ordered to pay $273,372 in restitution for preparing false tax returns.

According to court documents, Richard Medina Sr., 68, operated an unnamed and unregistered tax return preparation business out of his residence from 2013 to 2016.

Medina prepared false federal income tax returns for his clients by claiming false credits, Individual Retirement Accounts and itemized deductions, federal officials said in a news release.

He also fraudulently maximized tax credits to generate undue tax refunds, causing a loss of over $273,000, officials said.

Medina was also required to notify the bankruptcy trustee of all forms of income after filing for bankruptcy in 2013 but lied under oath about income from his tax preparation business.

He pleaded guilty in June 2020 to one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of false statement in bankruptcy.

