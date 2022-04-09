Teen in critical condition after being shot in face on North Side, police say

A teenager is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot in the face under a bridge on the city’s North Side.

The incident happened around 5:35 p.m. Friday on Montview, near Orland Park.

Police said the 17-year-old was hanging out with two of his female friends under a bridge, not far from the Legacy of Educational Excellence (LEE) High School.

The two females walked away, but when they got to the school, they told police they heard what sounded like a gunshot and headed back toward their friend.

The teen was found shot in the face at the scene. According to SAPD, he was taken to University Hospital and is now in critical condition.

Authorities said the suspect is unknown at this time and the investigation continues.