Pedestrian struck by car on Northwest Side, taken to hospital

SAPD responds to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Alamo Downs Parkway and Grandstand Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 10:15 p.m. at Alamo Downs Parkway and Grandstand Drive.

Police said the woman was walking in the street when she was struck by a white sedan.

She suffered a broken leg and was taken to University Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver was not intoxicated and is not facing charges, police said.

Read also: