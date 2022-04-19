Pedestrian struck by car on Northwest Side, taken to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
The incident happened just after 10:15 p.m. at Alamo Downs Parkway and Grandstand Drive.
Police said the woman was walking in the street when she was struck by a white sedan.
She suffered a broken leg and was taken to University Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The driver was not intoxicated and is not facing charges, police said.
