Center Point ISD athletic director arrested on child sex crime charge

KERRVILLE, Texas – The athletic director of the Center Point Independent School District has been arrested in connection with a child sex crime, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said.

Damian Patrick Van Winkle, 47, of Center Point, is charged with one count of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony.

According to KCSO, Child Protective Services in early March reported to the law enforcement agency that several students made an outcry to district officials regarding inappropriate physical contact by a member of the CPISD athletic staff.

Van Winkle was alleged to have contact described as uncomfortable and/or sexual in nature with multiple students, KCSO said. At least one alleged victim was under the age of 17.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and is currently being held in the Kerr County Jail pending a bond hearing.

According to KCSO, Van Winkle has been an educator for 20 years and was employed with Center Point ISD for the past nine months.

“Our investigators worked seamlessly with other organizations to discern the facts and prevent further offenses by this administrator,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. “We will continue to seek out possible victims and, when appropriate, submit this completed case for prosecution. The alleged violations of trust by a senior school official are deeply concerning. Our Office will always act swiftly and with all resources at our disposal to protect the children of Kerr County.”

