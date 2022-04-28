Man shot by someone in car on South Side, taken to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was shot by someone in a car on the South Side, San Antonio police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was shot by someone in a car on the South Side, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of VFW Boulevard, between South Presa Street and Mission Road.

A man in his 20s told police officers that he was walking across the bridge on VFW when a car drove up and someone inside opened fire, hitting him in the leg.

That car and another vehicle sped off at the same time.

The shooting victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Read also: