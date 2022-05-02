Deputies, medical staff credited with saving Bexar County Jail inmate’s life

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff deputies and medical staff at the Bexar County Jail are being credited with saving an inmate’s life.

According to sheriff’s officials, a detention deputy discovered a 30-year-old inmate attempting suicide around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

Deputies took quick action by using a cutting tool specifically for suicide attempts and called for help.

Medical staff arrived and helped the deputies continue life-saving measures until the inmate started breathing and regained a pulse, officials said.

The inmate was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

Officials said a preliminary investigation appears to conclude that BCSO policy and procedures were followed while the unit officer conducted cell checks.

As per standard procedure, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation.

Also on KSAT.com: