Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle on the South Side.

San Antonio police responded to the scene at 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Presa Street, not far from East Southcross.

A preliminary report states that the pedestrian, a 56-year-old man, was walking across Presa when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. He was not in a crosswalk and did not yield to traffic, the report states.

He was taken to the hospital via ambulance. He was in stable condition as of Monday morning, police said.

The driver stopped and called 911, and so far, they are not facing any charges.

Read also: