San Antonio Police Department wants more women to join the force

SAPD hosting “Women in Policing” event to recruit more female candidates

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Inspiring and empowering women to join SAPD — that’s the goal behind the “The Women in Policing Series: Self Empowerment Event” on Saturday.

Officer Rickeesia Moore said the department needs more women on its force and is hopeful women in the community aren’t afraid to take the first steps.

”Sitting at around 11% for our department,” Moore said. “We want to encourage women this is not only a career option for them, but this is a career they can excel at.”

SAPD Cadet Sarah Mendez said woman are great communicators and bring a different approach to situations.

”I feel like we are very compassionate and we are also very hardworking because this is a very male dominated area and field. We work harder,” Mendez said.

During the event this Saturday, women can hear testimonies from other female officers about their experiences, take part in firearm safety drills and participate in the physical ability test course.

Mendez’ advice for women not sure about joining SAPD — just do it and come see for yourself what it takes on Saturday.

”Go for it,” Mendez said. “At first I never thought I could do this and looking back I’m going to be so glad I actually went for it. It’s just about going for it and doing what you love and doing your dreams which is helping people at the end of the day.”

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

