Argument leads to stabbing of man on downtown street corner

Victim in critical condition with stab wound to chest

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

An argument between two men on a downtown street corner led to an early morning stabbing, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a call for a cutting in progress around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and found a man believed to be in his 30s, with a stab wound in his chest.

They say the victim, who was alert and talking, told them he had been fighting with another man over some property when he was stabbed.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said they found the knife that was used in the cutting and, for a while, thought they might have a suspect in custody.

They handcuffed a man who someone had pointed out as the stabber.

However, after questioning him at length, police let the man go.

They say they are still investigating this case.

