Man sentenced to 55 years for child sex abuse

Efren Moreno, 33, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for sexually abusing a child for six months, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office said.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man convicted of sexually abusing a child for six months was sentenced to 55 years in prison Monday.

Efren Moreno, 33, was found guilty of indecency with a child by contact.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, the crimes happened between March and July 2020 and involved a girl who was under the age of 14 at the time.

During the trial, the victim testified Moreno sexually assaulted and groped her while he was a guest in her home.

Judge Frank Castro found Moreno to be a habitual offender for his two previous felony drug convictions and ordered him to serve the 55-year sentence.

Moreno must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

