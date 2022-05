SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a train early Sunday on the South Side.

San Antonio police officers were dispatched to the incident at 4 a.m. at South Presa Street and Avondale Avenue.

There, they found a 31-year-old man lying on the ground near the train tracks and complaining about leg pain.

He was taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

