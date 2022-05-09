81º

Man found dead under downtown highway identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

Joe Ignacio Gatica, 37, died of blunt force injuries

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police are investigating a suspicious death after officers found a man unresponsive with possible trauma wounds overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says a man found dead under a downtown highway ramp last week died of blunt force injuries.

Authorities identified the man as Joe Ignacio Gatica, 37. The office said his manner of death is pending.

Officers found Gaticia dead just after midnight on Friday when they responded to a call for a welfare check in the 500 block of Elm Street. He was on the ground under the Interstate 37 exit ramp at Nolan Street, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death.

