2nd person killed in rollover crash into South Side pond identified

SAPD: Pair killed in South Side rollover crash after vehicle goes off road and into creek

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person killed in a rollover crash along a South Side street on Wednesday night.

Altinay Euridisse Valdez, 19, died when the Dodge Challenger she was traveling in crashed upside down in a pond near Research Plaza and S. New Braunfels Avenue. Jaime Perez, 21, was also in the car and also died at the scene.

At this time it is unclear who was driving the car.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver of the Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Research Plaza when the car bottomed out and lost control.

Ad

The car then jumped a curb, hit a tree and rolled over into the pond. Officers said both people were dead when they reached them around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They made no mention of other people or cars being involved in the crash.