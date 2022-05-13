86º

LIVE

Local News

2nd person killed in rollover crash into South Side pond identified

Altinay Euridisse Valdez and Jaime Perez were pronounced dead

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Tags: traffic, crash, South side, SAPD, San Antonio, Fatal rollover
SAPD: Pair killed in South Side rollover crash after vehicle goes off road and into creek

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person killed in a rollover crash along a South Side street on Wednesday night.

Altinay Euridisse Valdez, 19, died when the Dodge Challenger she was traveling in crashed upside down in a pond near Research Plaza and S. New Braunfels Avenue. Jaime Perez, 21, was also in the car and also died at the scene.

At this time it is unclear who was driving the car.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver of the Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Research Plaza when the car bottomed out and lost control.

The car then jumped a curb, hit a tree and rolled over into the pond. Officers said both people were dead when they reached them around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They made no mention of other people or cars being involved in the crash.

Markings show where the car hit a tree after jumping the sidewalk and traveling across the grass. The pond where it landed is visible in the background. (KSAT 12 News)

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.