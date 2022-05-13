‘A Conversation with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg’ Event Hosted by The Texas Tribune on May 25

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will take the stage with Sewell Chan, editor-in-chief of The Texas Tribune, for a lunchtime conversation on Wednesday, May 25, at San Antonio College’s McAllister Auditorium, located at 1300 San Pedro Ave.

Nothing is off the table for this live, local event, including the latest on battles over local control and what’s next for the Alamo City.

A complimentary light lunch and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by an hourlong conversation event beginning at noon.

RSVP to attend in San Antonio or tune in online.

KSAT 12 is a proud media partner of this event.

