Man, 19, shot in front of home on West Side, SAPD says

Police continue search for shooter driving white sedan

Emily Schmalstieg

A 19-year-old man was shot while bringing food home to his girlfriend at his West Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported around 6:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of West Rosewood Avenue.

Police said a security officer working at an H-E-B nearby heard the gunshots and found the man shot.

The man was bringing food home when his girlfriend approached his vehicle in front of his house. SAPD said someone driving a white sedan fired at least three shots, hitting the man at least three times in the chest and torso area.

Officers did not have any other description of the shooter.

The man was conscious when police and emergency medical services arrived. He was taken to University Hospital and is stable.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

