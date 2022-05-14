Adopt or foster a pet during Saturday’s ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

An “Empty the Shelter” animal adoption event is taking place on Saturday due to urgent maintenance and improvements at the Bexar County Animal Facility (BCAF).

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility in the 5500 block of Duffek Drive.

A press release said in order to facilitate the work, parts of the shelter will need to be emptied and animals are in need of finding a temporary – or permanent – new home. BCAF is looking for people interested in fostering or adopting one of the approximately 90 cats and dogs currently housed at the facility.

Adoption fees will be waived for this event. All animals will be spayed, neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped.

Individuals interested in fostering or adopting at the event will need to fill out an application available online. Foster applications can be accessed by clicking here.

An adoption application can be found here.

