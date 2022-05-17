San Antonio man found guilty in 2017 fatal shooting outside SE Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Tuesday found a San Antonio man guilty of killing another man in 2017.

David Hinojosa was found guilty of murder in connection with the shooting death of Joseph Torres outside the Fabulous Texas Sugartime Bar in the 2700 block of Bill Miller Lane.

Jurors will now decide punishment for Hinojosa, who faces a minimum of five years to a maximum of life in prison.

Besides the murder charge, Hinojosa also faces an escape felony custody charge for cutting off his ankle monitor while out on bond. That charge is separate from the trial.

Hinojosa testified that he took off the monitor in 2018 because he got into an argument with his girlfriend and she threatened to call police.

“So, I was thinking I was going to jail anyway. So I decided to cut the monitor rather than go at that moment,” Hinojosa said.

In February 2020, Hinojosa again took off his monitor because he said he was receiving threats.

The defense argued that Hinojosa never intended to flee the country, but the judge denied a motion to have that evidence hidden from the jury and allowed the prosecution to mention Hinojosa as a flight risk in the trial.

