Crews respond to overnight restaurant fire; building a total loss, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Clean-up is underway after an overnight fire at a taco restaurant on the city’s South Side.

The fire was called in by a police officer just after 3 a.m. at Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco in the 5300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Highway 281 and Loop 410.

Fire officials say a propane leak caused a small explosion inside the building. Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen area. No one was hurt.

The restaurant however, is now considered a total loss. Damage is estimated around $80,000.