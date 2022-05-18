Early-morning fire destroys home on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side woman said she is heartbroken after a fire destroyed her home early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in just after 4 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Buckskin, not far from Highway 90 and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming from the side of the home. They then went inside and found the fire in the attic.

Fire officials said the fire quickly spread throughout the house, destroying it. The exact cause is not currently known.

The owner of the house was not present when the fire happened. She said she got a call from a neighbor and then quickly returned home.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 10 units answered the call.

No injuries were reported.