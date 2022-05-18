99º

Teen shot while riding in car on East Side

Girl was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: crime, East Side
SAPD responded to a shooting near the 300 block of Bellinger on May 18. 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after she was shot in the leg while riding in a car on the city’s East Side.

Police said they initially responded to a call for a shooting near Aransas and Cardiff. About 10 minutes later, someone called 911 to report a shooting victim in the 300 block of Bellinger.

Investigators said the victim was riding with several others in a white-colored vehicle when someone in a black-colored vehicle shot at them.

The person driving the car that the victim was in then drove to the second location.

Witnesses told police they saw several people run away from that white vehicle while the wounded teenage girl went into a nearby bar for help.

Police said the victim is not providing much information about what happened. She was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

