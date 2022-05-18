Teen shot while riding in car on East Side

SAPD responded to a shooting near the 300 block of Bellinger on May 18. 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after she was shot in the leg while riding in a car on the city’s East Side.

Police said they initially responded to a call for a shooting near Aransas and Cardiff. About 10 minutes later, someone called 911 to report a shooting victim in the 300 block of Bellinger.

Investigators said the victim was riding with several others in a white-colored vehicle when someone in a black-colored vehicle shot at them.

The person driving the car that the victim was in then drove to the second location.

Witnesses told police they saw several people run away from that white vehicle while the wounded teenage girl went into a nearby bar for help.

Police said the victim is not providing much information about what happened. She was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

