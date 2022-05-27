10-year-old girl injured in Uvalde school shooting released from San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO – One of the four patients who was injured during the deadly mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school has been released from University Hospital in San Antonio.

UH announced that a 10-year-old girl was released Friday morning from the hospital. Her identity has not been made public.

Three other people are still receiving treatment at the hospital, including a 66-year-old woman in serious condition, a 10-year-old girl in serious condition, and a 9-year-old girl who is in stable condition.

Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde: at University Hospital we have received four patients:

66-year-old woman, serious condition

10-year-old girl, serious condition

9-year-old girl, good condition

10-year-old girl, discharged from hospital — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 27, 2022

Two days before school was slated to end at Robb Elementary School when an 18-year-old gunman went into the school Tuesday and opened fire.

Nineteen students and two schoolteachers were shot and killed in the massacre. As of Friday morning, all of the victims have been identified by family members.

Ad

As the investigation continues, details are still being released about the victims, the shooter’s motive and the response from law enforcement.

University Hospital has been “flooded” with calls and online appointments for blood donations this week. Donations can be scheduled online or by calling 210-358-2812.

If you’re looking for another way to aid the victims, UH has also set up a victims relief fund.

The donations raised in the fund will go toward unpaid medical expenses, lodging, food and other needs for those impacted by the Uvalde shooting.

“Any unspent funds after they are discharged from the hospital will be donated to Uvalde charities involved in the ongoing relief efforts,” the hospital’s website said.

Ad

To learn more about the relief fund, click here.

Thank you to everyone who has given blood. Blood Donor Services has been flooded with calls and online appointments.



If you feel the need to donate to support the patients and families we are caring for, our @UHFoundation has set up a Uvalde Victims Relief Fund. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 25, 2022

Also on KSAT: