2 women, month-old baby taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after West Side house fire, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. in 2200 block of West Laurel Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a West Side home has sent two women and a baby to an area hospital as a precaution early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Laurel Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Woodlawn Lake.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the house. The fire started in the back and then eventually grew, fire officials said.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire and they woke up to the smoke. They all managed to get out, where they then called for help.

Two women and a one-month-old girl were taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation. Another person, a man, had no apparent injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the origin.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call.

A damage estimate was not given.

