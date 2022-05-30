Authorities investigating after man shot in Burger King parking lot on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Live Oak police are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on the Northeast Side.

The shooting happened at 8:45 p.m. Sunday outside a Burger King in the 16700 block of Nacogdoches Road, according to SAPD.

Police arrived and saw several shell casings, but no victims or damaged property.

A short time later, Live Oak police said they found a shooting victim in his home and a damaged vehicle.

The shooting victim, a 25-year-old man, was then taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

No other victims were located and police do not have any information about the shooter.

